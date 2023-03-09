TWICE, a South Korean girl group that was originally formed in 2015, is causing a winds in the K-pop scene. The JYP group, which contains of nine incredible performers, has a sizable fan base both locally and internationally. Additionally, the girl leaders have positioned more of an emphasis on group excursions than solo excursions, which has dramatically increased the combined wealth of TWICE members.

Their 2016 single Cheer Up formed their reputation in the K-pop industry, and subsequent releases earned them remarkable praise. TWICE’s ground-breaking endeavours, which vary from becoming the initial K-Pop girl group to retain a Japan atrium tour to obtaining the top spots on Billboard’s global charts, have aided to substantially boost their net worth. A slew of premium brand endorsement deals keeps adding to their names. The band consists of nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

The stars are also very active on social media. Time and again, the stars have dropped in goals with their regular posts and pictures on social media. That being said, the starlet, Tzuyu from the group has now shared an adorable photodump on her social media handle, as she heads out for a candid hangout with her band’s co-member Dahyun. The pictures gave us pure friendship goals, while Tzuyu mentioned, “Date with Tofu”.

The girls looked stunning in the pictures. Tzuyu can be spotted in a beautiful white hoodie topped on her black t-shirt and pants. While Dahyun looked adorable in her denim baggy jacket teamed with a casual ponytail. The duo can be seen romping on the streets together, while they visit a native fair too.

Check out pictures below-