Twice has become one of the most popular K-pop girl groups since its debut in 2015. Their achievements range from collecting important prizes at the Billboard Women in Music event to reaching high chart positions with their albums, EPs, and singles. “Ready to Be,” the group’s most recent release, was much anticipated and was released on March 10.

Twice has 27 million Instagram followers, 11.4 million Twitter followers, and 11 million Spotify monthly listeners, and Twice fans are referred to as “Once.” JYP Entertainment is in charge of the well-known K-Pop female trio. J.Y. Park, the founder of JYP Entertainment, developed the moniker Twice when he disclosed the group he wanted to establish on the competition show “Sixteen” in 2015.

The name was developed with the idea that the group would be able to fascinate their listeners twice: once via music and again through images. The group’s name, according to Park, signifies their capacity to “move people twice” through both aural and visual appeal.

Members Of Twice Group

This K-pop girl group has a total of 9 members:

1. Nayeon

2. Jeongyeon

3. Momo

4. Sana

5. Jihyo

6. Mina

7. Dahyun

8. Chaeyoung

9. Tzuyu

Twice Group’s Upcoming World Tour

Twice has announced its fifth global tour, which will begin in February 2023 and feature dates worldwide, including the United States. The tour kicks off on April 15 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, and will be the group’s debut appearance in MLB and NFL stadiums in the United States.

FAQ’s

1. What was Twice’s first single?

Like Ooh-Ahh is the debut single recorded by the South Korean girl group Twice.

2. When did Twice make its debut?

Twice, which debuted in 2015, has become one of history’s most popular K-pop girl groups.

3. What is the term for a TWICE fan?

Twice fans are known as “Once,” which is usually styled in all capitals, as seen by the members’ social media post, “If you love us even once, we will repay your love with twice of our love” in 2015.

4. Is TWICE the most well-known girl group?

Twice is regarded as one of the most successful girl groups, with enduring appeal seven years after its inception.

