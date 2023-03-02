Mina Sharon Myoi is a prominent singer and dancer. Her birthplace is San Antonio, Texas, although she grew up in Kobe, Japan. Mina is most recognized for participating in the iconic K-pop girl duo twice. Mina debuted as a TWICE member in 2015 after beginning her career as a trainee at JYP Entertainment.

She is well-known for her beautiful, fluid dancing technique and lovely and delicate singing tone. Mina has also been lauded for her beauty and fashion sense and featured in various fashion magazines. She is also the principal dancer for the band and is well-known for her dancing ability.

Mina is well-known for her fashion sense and stylish look. She is the most stylish Twice member and one of the most fashionable in the K-Pop business. She is regularly photographed and has various endorsements. Her millions of fans like each of her images. She just uploaded a photo series of herself with a stylish bag, have a look below.

Twice’s Mina Bag Appearance

Mina from Twice wore an off-white floral printed strappy midi dress. She wore her hair in a straight style with front bangs. She applied bright orange lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She’s wearing a light blue little sling purse on her. She wears a gold wristwatch as an accessory. In the first image, she stands with a purse near her face and poses with her head cocked. In the second image, she stands, looks to her left, clutches a sling bag, and poses candidly. In the final picture, she looks down and carries a light pink sling purse on her right shoulder.

Mina has dressed in a dark magenta half-sleeved t-shirt and blue pants. She styled her hair in a side-parted basic hairdo. The diva applied bright pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She is carrying a light cream shoulder bag with a black and brown strap. In the photo, she displays her back and gives the camera a starry look.

Mina wore a black bralette, a dark grey jacket, and a little black skirt. She dressed her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. A white mask hid her face. She is carrying a small black bag. She strikes an oozing position with her black purse in the photo series.

Mina was dressed in a white shirt with a black tie and a little black skirt. Mina’s hair was styled in a centre-parted straight hairdo. She carries an olive colour purse. She took a mirror selfie in the photo, demonstrating her curved posture.

Which Twice Mina’s Handbag do you prefer? Let us know your opinion in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.