Mina and Jihyo are members of the popular South Korean girl group TWICE. TWICE was formed in 2015 by JYP Entertainment through the reality show “Sixteen.” The group comprises nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Mina Myoui, also known by her stage name Mina, was born in San Antonio, Texas, but grew up in Kobe, Japan. She joined TWICE as a main dancer, vocalist, and visual in 2015. Mina is known for her graceful dance style and angelic vocals. She has also been recognized for her unique fashion sense.

Jihyo, whose real name is Park Ji-Hyo, was born in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Jihyo is the leader and main vocalist of TWICE. Jihyo is known for her powerful vocals and stage presence. In addition, she has been praised for her leadership skills and ability to connect with fans.

Mina and Jihyo are an important part of TWICE’s success, with their unique talents and personalities contributing to the group’s popularity. Twice’s Mina and Jihyo appeared in black; scroll down to see their outfit appearance.

Twice’s Mina And Jihyo’s Black Outfits

Twice’s Mina donned a strapless shimmering little gown with a black colored feather and black half-sleeved gloves. She kept her hair in a center-parted wavy hairdo. Mina applied thin-stroke eyeliner, bold lashes, and glossy pink lipstick. She accessorizes with silver earrings and a ring. Mina stands in the first photo and shows her half-dressed look. In the second image, she stands and displays her curved stance and attire.

Her next appearance was in a black halter neck cold-shoulder full sleeves dress. She styled her hair in a side-parted wavy hairdo. She completed her matte makeup with a dark crimson matte lipstick. At the subsequent appearance, she stands and reveals her black dress at an angle. Twice’s Mina captioned her post, “2022 → 2023 .”

Jihyo wore a black half-sleeved bodycon dress with a black and gold buckle belt. Her hair was styled in a side-parted short bob. She applied sparkly makeup, including light brown smokey eyes, colored cheeks with glittery accents, and glossy red lipstick. She wears long chain earrings. In the photograph, she stands with a curved posture and looks at her right side. In the second image, she appears from the side and poses candidly for the camera. In the third image, she is captured in a close-up shot, offering the camera a starry expression.

Whose black outfit do you like the most? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.