Twice is emerging as one of the leading with every passing day. The band has earned immense love over the past years. With their groovy and winding song numbers that they released aboard. The band was established back in 2015, and since then there’s been no looking back for the girl group. The band consists of nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Each of the member has their own separate fanbases on social media too. However, as of now, we are here with Nayeon’s latest post, as she asserts about her ‘excitement’ for he upcoming show.

In the post, we can spot Nayeon in a stunning halternack black adorn. She completed the look with her pulled back sleek haibun with bangs in front. The star member from the group used a beautiful transitioning filter for the same, as we can see beautiful love shaped cut outs floating on the screen with her face on it. The effect surely makes the video a bit dreamy and beautiful at the same time. Scroll beneath to check the video.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Nayeon wrote, “Can’t wait for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and don’t forget to check out our first stage of “SET ME FREE” ❤‍🔥❤‍🔥@fallontonight”

After the starlet dropped in the post on her social media, a user wrote, “we WILL be watching”, another wrote, “IM SO EXCITED I LOVE YOU GOOD LUCK”, a third user wrote, “DOES SOMEBODY KNOWS WHERE TO WATCH IT”, a fourth one added, “Your are the prettiest person on earth “

Who is your favourite girl member from the group TWICE?