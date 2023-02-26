Justin Bieber is a prominent Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor born in London, Ontario, Canada. Scooter Braun, a talent manager, spotted him on YouTube and immediately signed him to Island Records. He amassed a big social media following and soon climbed to stardom with his debut album, “My World 2.0,” which featured smash singles such as “Baby” and “Someone to Love.”

Since then, Justin Bieber has released several successful albums, including “Believe” and “Purpose,” and has received several prizes for his music, including a Grammy Award, various American Music Awards, and multiple Billboard Music Awards.

Let’s take a look at some of Justin Bieber’s most popular songs –

Stay

Even though Justin Bieber is simply a featured artist on The Kid LAROI’s song “Stay,” the song reached the top of various music charts. The song is about apologizing to their current relationships for the wrongs they’ve done to prior lovers. Unfortunately, the song sounds like a broken record since the vocalists pledged to be better several hundred times.

Despacito

“Despacito” is another global blockbuster song by Justin Bieber that topped the charts, containing a Spanish-English language mix and Puerto Rican pop musician Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee.

Peaches

“Peaches” was launched and quickly became a fan favorite due to a rumored reference to his wife, Hailey Baldwin. But, for all, the words, “There’s nothing like your touch / It’s the way you lift me / And I’ll be right here with you ’til the end,” imply a long-lasting affair.

I Don’t Care

“I Don’t Care” was co-written and co-released with Ed Sheeran. The words of the song center on the hardships of being more introverted and social anxiety, but they eventually find comfort thanks to their partners. The term “virtual reality” refers to creating a virtual reality experience.

Yummy

The song discusses his early dating and relationship with Hailey Baldwin, during which they spent little time getting to know each other. The words get repetitious and don’t convey much, but they appear to be an ode to their young love.

Which song is your favorite of Justin Bieber? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.