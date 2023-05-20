ADVERTISEMENT
“People are really insensitive nowadays”, Darshan Raval on negativity on internet, read

Darshan Raval, the popular singer from Bollywood talks about negativity on internet, says that people are insensitive nowadays, read below to know the details that Darshan revealed in the interview.

20 May,2023 02:10:42
Darshan Raval‘s music resonates not only with the youth but also with music lovers of all generations. His journey from a small-town boy with a dream to a national sensation serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians, reminding them of the power of talent, dedication, and the ability to touch hearts through music.

His current release Piya Re is making a buzz all across the internet. However despite all the good work and accolades, the singer still receives hatred from netizens. Owing to that, he has now opened up on negativity on social media.

Darshan Raval on negativity

Speaking about negativity, Darshan Raval said, “People are really insensitive nowadays. It is okay when they are talking about something they did not like about my work. I respect that. But they also need to understand that as an artist, we are very emotional too sometimes. I try not to think about it for a long period of time. I keep taking breaks and I try to focus on my music. One thing I learned the hard way was no matter how hard you try, you will never be able to satisfy everyone. ” as quoted by Rolling Stone.

Speaking further about YouTube losing its charm, he said, “I don’t know about the charm. But yes, initially there was only YouTube and people were always on it. Now, there are so many platforms where people can consume content. The audience has divided and I don’t think there can always be just one platform anyway. If one platform will work, I am sure 10 more will come up and create a competition.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

