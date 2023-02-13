Selena Gomez, the name is not unheard to any music fan in the world. She is a global icon in the music industry who has won several accolades for her skillful voice and impactful stage performances in her live concerts. Apart from a buzzing career in singing, she is also popular for her acting in several films and shows. And recently, she also became a businesswoman after launching her own beauty line called Rare Beauty. Having a career in the entertainment industry, for years, she has been embracing various styles with statement looks on the red carpet. This year the singer skipped the Grammy award. So we take a look back at her earlier Grammy Awards’ red carpet looks.

1) Selena Gomez opted for a sparkling style on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards in 2016. The diva walked in sparkles wearing a violet shimmery backless tail gown. The open hairstyle, pair of hoop earrings, smokey eyes, and makeup rounded her sassy look at the award function.

2) The gorgeous Selena Gomez walked the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2017 in a creamy bodycon tail gown with a plunging neckline. Soft curls, bold eye makeup, and pink lips with a bright smile elevated her presence at the Grammys.

3)At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Selena Gomez switched her dress to a red cut-out gown. She styled her look with diamond hoop earrings, smokey eyes, and glossy lips. In addition, the wavy curls looked perfect with her style.

Selena Gomez also skipped the 2019 Grammy Awards. But the singer recently buzzed over the headlines with her stellar appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. For her, she wore a purple strapless gown with puffy sleeves and a floor-sweeping cape. A high ponytail, winged eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her look. She slayed her red carpet look at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Which red carpet look of Selena Gomez did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.