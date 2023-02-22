Selena Gomez is a well-known American singer, songwriter, actor, and producer. She has had multiple successful songs during her career, as a solo artist and with her previous band, Selena Gomez & the Scene. Selena Gomez is also a successful artist, having released multiple chart-topping albums and songs. She has published seven studio albums and received various honors for her music, including a prominent American Music Award and a Billboard Women in Music award.

Let’s take a look at Selena Gomez’s most hit tracks –

Back to You

Selena released one of her most passionate singles to date. “Back to You” is a poignant love ballad about a girl desiring the return of her love. She’s gone through hell and back with him, yet she can’t stay away and longs to return to him. It’s about being sad without someone and wanting them back in your life.

Perfect

“Perfect” is a more serious ballad about embracing your shortcomings and learning to admire yourself for who you are. It’s about accepting your flaws and not allowing anyone to prevent you from loving yourself. The song is an anthem for women everywhere who feel insecure yet know they are strong and capable of accomplishing anything, including loving themselves.

Slow Down

“Slow Down,” the second song from her debut solo album “Stars Dancing,” is a club smash. The song is about having fun and letting yourself go. Selena is having a good time and should be, too.

Good for You

“Good For You” is one of Selena’s greatest songs. The music is basic but addictive. The lyrics are beautiful, sensual, and sexy. It’s a pop song that doesn’t rely too much on auto-tune or sound overly computerized.

The Heart Wants What it Wants

“The Heart Wants What It Wants” is a song about sorrow and one of Selena’s most real and honest songs. It is based on her genuine experiences, without minimizing what she was going through. As a result, the words are both heartbreaking and uplifting simultaneously.

Come and Get It

“Come and Get It” is the sixth song from her debut solo album. It’s lighthearted music with an island vibe to it. Selena co-wrote this song with Ester Dean, MS. Eriksen, and T.E. Hermansen, demonstrating her variety and maturity as a singer. The song is about her finally allowing someone in and giving them what they desire. It’s a beautiful tune with a wonderful edge to it.

