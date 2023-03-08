Selena Gomez is a well-known American singer, songwriter, producer, and actor. Over her career, she has had several hit songs as a solo artist and with Selena Gomez & the Scene, her former band. Selena Gomez is a popular performer who has put out several albums and singles that have topped the charts. She has seven studio albums and won numerous awards for her music, including the prestigious American Music Award and the Billboard Women in Music awards.

Let’s look at some of Selena Gomez’s most popular songs:

Good For You

Selena Gomez’s sensual song “Good For You” is about feeling and looking good for your partner. This song, which was released for the album Revival, became a huge hit all over the world. The song peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 while charting in more than twenty foreign nations. This song is one of the best Gomez songs ever, with enticing sounds and an equally adorable music video.

Wolves

Wolves is another Selena Gomez song that will last forever. This song was recorded with all-time favorite Marshmallow for the Rare album. The song ranked twenty on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Wolves’ lyrics cut right to the heart; they depict a journey to love.

Come And Get It

Come and Get It by Selena Gomez is another outstanding song. The song made its debut with the publication of the album Stars Dancing. This Gomez song, which peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100, had to be a massive hit thanks to its addicting Indie sounds. Listen to Selena’s classic song, “When You’re Ready, Come and Get It.”

Taki Taki

Let’s face it, “Taki Taki” is a classic even though Selena did not write it as a solo song. You can’t help but wait for Selena’s section in this dance track as she sings an alluring Spanish-English song. Ozuna, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez sing in English and Spanish on this DJ Snake-produced single. Taki Taki has amassed over 2.3 billion views on YouTube, making it the official party anthem.

We Don’t Talk Anymore

We Don’t Talk Anymore by Selena Gomez, and Charlie Puth is one of the most well-known songs, despite not being a solo by Selena. This pop artists’ love duet is the perfect post-breakup song everyone can connect to.

Which Selena Gomez's songs do you like the most?