Actress, singer, and businesswoman Selena Gomez is a top star worldwide. Recently she surpassed Kylie Jenner being one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. She has impressed the audience with her impressive on-screen appearance and soothing voice. In addition, the catchy lyrics and enchanting melodies keep the listeners hooked on Selena’s songs. So treat yourself to some fantastic pieces by Selena Gomez.

1) Hands To Myself

This song was released in 2015 from the album Revival by Selena Gomez. The “Can’t keep my hands to myself

No matter how hard I’m trying to..” is quite addictive, and one cannot resist singing it on a loop. Selena was featured in the music video and won millions of hearts.

2) Lose You To Love Me

It is a 2020 song by Selena Gomez from her album Rare. The lyrics and voice of the singer explain the pain a lover suffers in a toxic relationship. “I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah,” this line explains everything.

3) Love You Like A Love Song

The album When the Sun Goes Down, this song is a popular one among listeners. “I, I love you like a love song, baby (oh)

And I keep hitting repeat-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat,” you will get used to listening to this. The song shows how things became better because of a person.

4) Wolves

In collaboration with Marshmello, Selena Gomez created a song that every true lover could relate to. “I’ve been running through the jungle

I’ve been crying with the wolves

To get to you, to get to you, to get to you,” these lyrics are what one feels when one gets apart from their loved one.

5) Calm Down

This song is what we all need to be amidst the chaos of life. An afrobeat song by Selena and Rema from the album Midnight Vibes is a perfect song you should listen to feel calm. It was released last year.

