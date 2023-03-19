South Korean pop group BLACKPINK, which has only been active in the industry for four years, has quickly risen to the top of the list of the biggest girl groups globally. Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose are the band’s four well-known members, creating a stir in the fashion and beauty industries. Although it was tough to decide which of the four band members to begin with, we’ll start with Rose. The lead singer, who aspires to be a fashion designer, is the idol, setting fashion trends with her unique appearance.

A South Korean singer and dancer of Korean and New Zealand ancestry, Roseanne Park is more popularly known as Rosé. The publication of her album R marked Rosé’s solo debut; she was born in New Zealand but was raised in Australia. Their first single, “On the Ground,” was an enormous hit; it peaked at number five in the US and became the highest-charting song by a Korean female singer on the Billboard Hot 100.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is renowned for her flawless elegance on and off the stage. Rosé is a member of BLACKPINK from South Korea. Described as modern, feminine, and edgy, her style frequently features large coats, eye-catching accessories, and vibrant patterns. Also, she has no problem combining various patterns and colors to create a distinctive design. Thanks to her unique style, she has a devoted fan base, combining modern, edgy, and feminine aspects. She usually chooses her outfits based on current fashion trends and has an excellent sense of what suits her body type and personality. Recently she shared a video of herself in a black and white outfit; scroll down to see her outfit appearance.

Blackpink Rosé’s Video Appearance

Blackpink Rosé dressed in a white shirt and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in a side-parted style with two-sided bangs and a half ponytail. She kept her makeup minimal, opting for light pink lipstick. In the video, she is seen seated in a car, showing her attire, a close-up of her face, and her makeup appearance. She captioned the image with a white love emoji.

Did you like seeing Blackpink Rosé appear in a black-and-white outfit? Let us know your views in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.