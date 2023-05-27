Watch: Darshan Raval drops glimpses from his Bangalore NMIT concert

Darshan Raval, the sensational singer, has been creating ripples of excitement in Bangalore with his mesmerizing performances. Recently, he graced NMIT Bangalore, captivating the audience with a grand showcase of his chart-topping hits. The event was nothing short of a spectacle, as Darshan took to the stage, pouring his heart and soul into his music.

The singer’s immense talent and magnetic stage presence left the crowd spellbound, evident from the glimpses shared in a video on his social media handle. The atmosphere was charged with energy and enthusiasm as fans flocked to witness their idol perform live. The overwhelming craze and admiration for Darshan Raval were palpable, reflecting his status as a beloved artist with a dedicated following. With his captivating voice and undeniable charisma, Darshan continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry, enchanting audiences wherever he goes.

Darshan drops video from NMIT

With the rocking glimpses from the show, Darshan left his Instagram family all awestruck. Sharing the video, Darshan wrote, “#Banglore NMIT 💐❤️📸 @sam_clicks1 @dushyantravaldz @westsidestores”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Yaarrr har ek concert itne magical, amazing hote h 🔥♥️💙✨ Mera bas chale to main ek bhi concert miss na Karu “

Another wrote, “Thoda dheere frames speed me screenshot nhi aate @sam_clicks1 please”

A third user wrote, “Darshan, i made a cute poster for blr concert. But itna crowd tha, patha nahi kahan kho gaya aur pura fatt gaya bag bhi ekdum 🥺 i feel bad that i couldn’t show you thatt, boht mast tha “