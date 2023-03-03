The professions of cricket and entertainment have always been talked about together!! This is because there is much of glamour, glitz and a high style of living involved in people related to these professions. Also, sports and acting have many times found a commonality that has attracted individuals!! There are innumerable confirmed and unconfirmed linkups between cricketers and Bollywood actresses. Many such pairings have found bliss and happiness in marriage. However, there have been many cases where these attractions have only been linkups and nothing more to it.

Anju Mahendru and Garfield Sobers:

West Indian cricketing legend Sir Garfield Sobers found love in Bollywood actress, Anju Mahendru. Anju was an extremely good-looking celebrity and the couple, as per media reports, were secretly engaged too. However, since there was opposition coming from Anju’s parents, it is believed that they broke up and the love story fell apart. It is said that Anju bid farewell to her love in a very cute way.

Amrita Singh and Ravi Shastri:

The tall and lanky spinner and batsman from Team India, Ravi Shastri was adored by one and all for his dashing personality. Amrita Singh who was a rising star in Bollywood at that time, fell for the man. Ravi and Amrita did have a breezy romantic phase. A lot of media scribes took interest in writing about this couple and capturing their together-moments. However, soon, the love story withered and Amrita Singh fell in love with much younger Saif Ali Khan and married him.

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards:

Vivian Richards, the best in West Indian cricket at that time, fell in love with the beautiful Bollywood actress Neena Gupta. Theirs was the 80’s love which was extremely genuine. However, their love story never did turn into a marriage. The surprising aspect was that Neena gave birth to a daughter, Masaba, who is Richards’ daughter too. Neena raised Masaba Gupta as a single mother, while Richards was always there for them as a guiding force. Later, Neena married Delhi man Vivek Mehra.

Zeenat Aman and Imran Khan:

This love story made headlines in the papers. In the late ’70s and early ’80s, Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan and Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman were into a serious love affair. However, this affair did not last long and Zeenat went on to marry actor Sanjay Khan. After a year or so, she divorced him. After a few years, she married Mazhar Khan who passed away in 1998.

Isha Sharvani and Zaheer Khan:

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani were in a rock-solid love affair for many years. In fact, there were rumours of them getting married too. However, they parted ways. Zaheer is now married to Sagarika Ghatge.

Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh:

Yuvraj Singh the dashing young cricketer had love affairs with not one but with many Bollywood leading ladies. However, the first celebrity to melt Yuvraj’s heart was Kim Sharma of Mohabbatein fame. The two of them dated, but then parted ways. Later, Yuvraj Singh had linkup affairs with Deepika Padukone, Minissha Lamba, Riya Sen, Neha Dhupia and even Preity Zinta. Now, Yuvraj is married to Hazel Keech.

Nagma and Sourav Ganguly:

Cricketer Sourav Ganguly was married to Dona Roy when his affair with South actress Nagma made headlines. But when the talk of the affair loomed large, Sourav parted ways with Nagma. It is believed that he was told to concentrate on his career and marriage.

