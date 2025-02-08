After being ruled out for Champions Trophy, Pat Cummins makes a huge announcement

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins and his wife Becky Cummins have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Edi. The couple shared the news with their followers on social media, posting a picture of their newborn and expressing their happiness. “She’s here! Our beautiful baby girl Edi. Words cannot describe how happy and full of emotions we are at this moment,” they wrote.

Becky also shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram story, featuring a picture of her and Cummins walking along a Sydney beach with their daughter.

Cummins, who had already taken a break from cricket to be with his family for the birth of his child, was also dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, he missed the Sri Lanka tour and has now been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The couple has been together for several years, getting engaged in 2020 before tying the knot in August 2022. Before their marriage, they welcomed their first child, a son named Albie, in October 2021.

With the arrival of their daughter, the family has grown, and Cummins is taking time away from cricket to be with his wife and children. While his absence from the Champions Trophy is a setback for Australia, his focus remains on his family during this important phase.