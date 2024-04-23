Poll Alert: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins Vs. Tollywood Actor Mahesh Babu: who will win?

Mahesh Babu, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, is known for his impeccable style and sophistication on and off-screen. Whether attending award events or casual outings, Mahesh Babu is often seen in tailored suits, stylish jackets, and well-fitted shirts, highlighting his stature and charisma.

Pat Cummins’s fashion appearance often leans towards casual and sporty styles. However, he cleans up well in tailored suits and smart casual attire when attending formal events or promotional activities. Pat’s fashion sense is practical and versatile, reflecting his active lifestyle on and off the cricket field. Today, the two legends shared an Instagram post as they both appeared in a dashing casual look.

Mahesh Babu and Pat Cummins Casual Fashion Appearance-

Mahesh Babu

As per the actor’s Instagram post, He rocks a vibrant, multi-colored striped t-shirt that adds a playful and youthful touch to his look. Paired with the t-shirt is a navy blue zipper jacket with ruched sleeves, adding a cool and casual sophistication to the ensemble. Mahesh completes his look with classic blue jeans, providing a timeless and versatile base for his outfit. He rounded off his look with a messy wavy comb, a side-parted hairstyle, and a trimmed beard that complements his look. He also took a picture with Pat Cummins and an SRH team player and captioned his post, “An absolute honour to meet you @patcummins30! A big fan! 🤗 Wishing you and the SRH team all the best!! 🤩🏏.”

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins wears a simple, understated cream-colored T-shirt with a round neckline and half sleeves, offering a clean, minimalist look. The neutral hue complements his complexion and adds a touch of elegance to his outfit. Paired with grey pants, it provides a versatile style for his ensemble.

Pat’s hair is styled in a neat hairstyle, adding to his polished appearance. His grooming is minimal yet refined, with a clean-shaven look that complements his overall style. He captured a picture with a Tollywood superstar, Mahesh Babu, and captioned his post, “An afternoon well spent with the Prince of Tollywood! 👑 😀.”

According to you, who wins your heart in a casual look? Give your votes in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.