Pat Cummins is one of the most loved and appreciated cricketers in the world. The Australian all-rounder has been an integral part of the Australian cricket team over many years and right now, he’s also been leading the Australian cricket team in Test cricket. He’s been in red-hot form in all formats of the game. While professionally, everything has been nice and wonderful from his end, this time, we hear a really sad and heartbreaking news coming from his end.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Pat Cummins and his mother unfortunately passed away. For the unversed, Cummins left India after the second Test to be there with his ailing mother. She reportedly passed away due to breast cancer. Cricket Australia confirmed the news saying,

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com