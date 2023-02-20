The India-Australia Test series is currently midway and after the first two Tests, India are certainly ahead of Australia in the Test series. While the first Test match was a great win for India as they won by an innings and 132 runs, the second Test match was a good victory for India too as they won the Test match by 6 wickets. While India have so far managed to win both the Test matches, one person who’s been receiving a lot of criticism off-late for his poor form is none other than KL Rahul. In the last four innings against Australia, he’s really underperformed and no wonder, all eyes were on him for all the wrong reasons.

However, there’s a big update coming from Indian cricket. KL Rahul who’s been the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team for quite a long time and has been Rohit Sharma’s deputy has been sacked from his position. On the other hand, another major update is coming in from Australian cricket. As per the latest reports in The Indian Express, Pat Cummins is all set to fly home to Australia due to personal reasons. Reports reveal that he’s going to fly back due to a private family matter.

