The 2023 Indian Premier League kicked off in style with a glittering opening ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India’s leading playback singer Arijit Singh opened the ceremony and his performance enchanted the crowd at the venue.

A heartwarming moment for the cricket fans who saw it LIVE on TV and at the stadium when singing sensation Arijit Singh met Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. After the performances by all three artists – Arijit, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, captains of the teams in action later that night was invited on the stage to pose with the BCCI dignitaries as well as performers.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, and Indian Express, Dhoni arrived first and shook hands with all present on the stage. When he went to meet Arijit, he was pleasantly surprised by the singer’s gesture towards him as the singing star touched Dhoni’s feet to pay his respect. This sweet gesture of Arijit went viral on the internet. Check here!