Rutuja Bhosale, the Indian tennis star, is working hard to secure a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics and break into the top-200 rankings. Her aim is to increase her presence in Grand Slam tournaments. She has received unwavering support from Punit Balan Group (PBG), who have been a constant source of help for the past two years. Rutuja Bhosale’s success at the Hangzhou Asian Games has further propelled her towards achieving her goals. The announcement was made in Pune on October 20, 2023.

During a felicitation ceremony, Rutuja was honored by Punit Balan Group (PBG) Chairman, Punit Balan. The event was attended by Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, former captain of Maharashtra Ranji cricket team, Rutuja’s husband Swapnil Gugale, and her mother. In her speech, Rutuja spoke about her determination and resolve. “I have trained my eyes on the Paris Olympics. In tennis, one cannot book an Olympic quota despite winning at the Asian Games like other sports. I have to better my ranking and make my way up from 320 to top-200 to ensure a berth as well as secure entry in Grand Slams,” Rutuja commented.

Speaking on the occasion Punit Balan said, “Rutuja is a role model for many young aspiring athletes in the country. PBG as a group is committed to supporting talented sportspersons like Rutuja and provide them with the necessary financial help. I am certain Rutuja will continue with her hard work and quest for competing at the Olympic and ensure Grand Slam appearances.”

With the assistance of PBG, Bhosale has achieved a career-high ranking of 313 in singles, indicating significant progress in her world ranking. Moreover, she has won seven ITF titles in the last two years, including six in the doubles category.

Financial assistance allowed Rutuja to focus on her game without worrying about funds. She thanked PBG for their support.

“It was a proud moment for me and Rohan (Bopanna) to represent India and win an Asian Games gold medal in mixed doubles after 13 long years. I am thankful for all the help and support that has gone in making us stand at the podium,” Rutuja added.

Punit Balan is a prominent sports enthusiast who owns eight teams across various sports leagues, including Tennis, Handball, Table Tennis, Kho Kho, Badminton, Cricket, Arm Wrestling, and Chess. Additionally, he provides financial support to nearly 50 aspiring athletes across the country in multiple sporting disciplines.

Punit Balan, an entrepreneur, filmmaker, social worker, and sports enthusiast, is dedicated to providing free education to children in Kashmir. He is the first non-J&K entrepreneur to work on children’s education and other developmental projects in the Union Territory since the repeal of Article 370. The Indrani Balan Foundation, of which he is the chairman, has initiated various programs in Jammu and Kashmir and continued its humanitarian work in other Indian states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. The foundation has supported nearly 5000 youths, including athletes from various sports like Afreen Hayder (Taekwondo), Muhammad Saleem (Cycling), Umar Shah (Cricket), and Umeer Syed (Kho Kho), in achieving their dreams of competing in international events.