SAFF Championship 2023: Team India beats Kuwait, Cricket fraternity pours love on Twitter

the Indian men's football team emerged victorious in a nail-biting penalty shootout against Kuwait, securing their ninth SAFF Championship title. After an intense battle, with the scoreboard deadlocked at 1-1 following regular time, the game entered into a tension-filled period of extra time

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jul,2023 16:40:28
In a thrilling showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the Indian men’s football team emerged victorious in a nail-biting penalty shootout against Kuwait, securing their ninth SAFF Championship title. After an intense battle, with the scoreboard deadlocked at 1-1 following regular time, the game entered into a tension-filled period of extra time. With neither team able to break the deadlock, the fate of the match was ultimately decided by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

It was here that goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stepped up, displaying incredible skill and composure as he made a crucial save to lead India to a triumphant 5-4 victory over Kuwait. The remarkable feat elicited an outpouring of joy and support from football enthusiasts nationwide, with even the cricket fraternity joining in to offer their congratulations to the resilient Indian team.

Facing a formidable Kuwaiti team, the Indian side knew they were up against a stern challenge. However, they showcased their mettle by exerting dominance throughout the game. Even when a goal against the run of play threatened to disrupt their plans, they remained resilient. Lallianzuala Chhangte emerged as the hero, scoring a crucial equalizer that kept India’s hopes alive. Their ability to bounce back and stay focused in the face of adversity demonstrated their determination and commitment to securing victory.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity took to their official Twitter handle to congratulate the team. Have a look at the tweets:

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News