Actor Tara Sutaria is a Liverpool Football Club (FC) fan! If you didn’t know that, and you are a Liverpool FC fan and a Tara Sutaria fan too, your day has been made.
The actor is known to be an avid football fan and thus, a Liverpool FC fan and yesterday was an incredibly emotional moment for her and all the Liverpool FC fans.
Yesterday marked the culmination of the 2023/24 season of the English Premier League (EPL) in football and as always, it was one to to watch out for. It went right down to the last match of the 38-matchday season to determine if Arsenal FC will become champions again after two long decades or if Manchester City FC will do the unthinkable and lift the EPL trophy for the fourth consecutive year – a feat that has never been achieved before.
The latter happened, as Manchester City lifted the trophy for the fourth time consecutively, and a sixth title overall for their manager Pep Guardiola. However, this season was also special as it witnessed the last one that German manager, Jurgen Klopp was going to be a part of as the Liverpool FC manager.
Sutaria posted about the same, as she wrote, “it’s just not going to be the same again”
After arriving about nine years ago, Klopp is credited to have to reshaped Liverpool completely also managing to have them lift their first Premier League title in the 2019-20 season, and also their sixth Champions League title in the 2018-19 season among several other trophies.
Indeed a legend for Liverpool FC, Klopp confirmed his exit earlier this year and has now officially vacated the job leaving with a legacy to remember.
