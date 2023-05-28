ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2023 Final: CSK Vs GT game shifted tomorrow due to rain

Know more about IPL 2023 and the fact that the tournament has indeed been a super amazing and fantastic one for the viewers. Well, let's check out the latest from IPL 2023

Author: IWMBuzz
28 May,2023 23:11:31
The IPL is undoubtedly the most amazing and admired cash-rich cricket league in the globe. It is one of the most followed tournaments around and well, no wonder the biggest cricketers all around the globe participate in the tournament. All the franchises are more often than not evenly balanced and that’s why, it adds to the fun and thrill factor all the way more. If we have to take a look back at IPL history and check out a list of all the successful teams and captains till date, MS Dhoni has to be the most prominent and successful name in that list. He has so far taken Chennai Super Kings to as many as 10 finals and in IPL 2023 final, he is also set to play his 250th game for Chennai Super Kings. We also heard the update of Ambati Rayudu retiring after the final.

Know more about the IPL final:

Well, we all would have thought that by tonight, we would have figured out the winner of IPL 2023. However, rain Gods have other plans. The game got washed away due to rain in Ahmedabad and the game will be taking place tomorrow.

Well, who do you all think will win the game? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

