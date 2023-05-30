IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy, fans can't keep calm

The IPL is undoubtedly the most amazing and admired cash-rich cricket league in the globe. It is one of the most followed tournaments around and well, no wonder the biggest cricketers all around the globe participate in the tournament. All the franchises are more often than not evenly balanced and that’s why, it adds to the fun and thrill factor all the way more. If we have to take a look back at IPL history and check out a list of all the successful teams and captains till date, MS Dhoni has to be the most prominent and successful name in that list. He has so far taken Chennai Super Kings to as many as 10 finals and in IPL 2023 final, he is also set to play his 250th game for Chennai Super Kings. We also heard the update of Ambati Rayudu retiring after the final.

Know more about the IPL final:

After a washout on the final game, the match was rescheduled on Monday and guess what? Even on Monday, there were threats of the game getting washed away. However, once again, it was MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings who won the trophy for the fifth time and fans can’t keep calm.

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings for winning the IPL trophy for the fifth time.