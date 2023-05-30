ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy, fans can't keep calm

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL trophy for the fifth time and as expected, fans genuinely can't keep calm. Well, once again, CSK won the final and we can't keep calm. Read all the details below

Author: IWMBuzz
30 May,2023 01:42:12
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy, fans can't keep calm

The IPL is undoubtedly the most amazing and admired cash-rich cricket league in the globe. It is one of the most followed tournaments around and well, no wonder the biggest cricketers all around the globe participate in the tournament. All the franchises are more often than not evenly balanced and that’s why, it adds to the fun and thrill factor all the way more. If we have to take a look back at IPL history and check out a list of all the successful teams and captains till date, MS Dhoni has to be the most prominent and successful name in that list. He has so far taken Chennai Super Kings to as many as 10 finals and in IPL 2023 final, he is also set to play his 250th game for Chennai Super Kings. We also heard the update of Ambati Rayudu retiring after the final.

Know more about the IPL final:

After a washout on the final game, the match was rescheduled on Monday and guess what? Even on Monday, there were threats of the game getting washed away. However, once again, it was MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings who won the trophy for the fifth time and fans can’t keep calm.

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings for winning the IPL trophy for the fifth time. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
IPL 2023 Final: CSK Vs GT game shifted tomorrow due to rain
IPL 2023 Final: CSK Vs GT game shifted tomorrow due to rain
MS Dhoni trends on social media after taking CSK for 10th final in 14 seasons, check out
MS Dhoni trends on social media after taking CSK for 10th final in 14 seasons, check out
Watch: After Dhruv Jurel's match-winning six against PBKS, old video with MS Dhoni goes viral
Watch: After Dhruv Jurel's match-winning six against PBKS, old video with MS Dhoni goes viral
From Kapil Dev To Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni: India's World Cup Heroes Whom We Miss Seeing In Action
From Kapil Dev To Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni: India's World Cup Heroes Whom We Miss Seeing In Action
What Next For Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni?
What Next For Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni?
Watch: MS Dhoni activates beast mode against Delhi Capitals, check out video
Watch: MS Dhoni activates beast mode against Delhi Capitals, check out video
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing
Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing
Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again Review: Is Not As Awful As You Think
Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again Review: Is Not As Awful As You Think
Pankaj Kapoor Birthday Special: IWMBuzz pays tribute to actor's seamless brilliance
Pankaj Kapoor Birthday Special: IWMBuzz pays tribute to actor's seamless brilliance
Arijit Singh’s Concert: FIR filed for fake promotions
Arijit Singh’s Concert: FIR filed for fake promotions
Read Latest News