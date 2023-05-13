IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad fans chant 'Kohli Kohli' in front of Gautam Gambhir to tease him, video goes viral

Check out this viral video where SRH fans are seen teasing Gautam Gambhir with Kohli Kohli chant. The thing happens after Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had a huge fight between each other during the LSG Vs RCB game in IPL 2023. See the viral video below

Gautam Gambhir is one of the most amazing and legendary cricketers that we have in the country. He’s the biggest reason why India has two World Cups today and we love it. Be it the 2007 T20 World Cup or the ODI World Cup in the year 2011, we have seen it all at their end and how. He has been a big reason why India has won both the World Cups. Given the kind of contribution that he’s had in Indian cricket, it can certainly be said that he didn’t get his due farewell. Gambhir, as we all know was a consistent member of the Indian cricket team since the year 2007 and well, till 2013, he’s been actively playing as the opening batsman for team India. However, after the year 2013, due to poor form, Gambhir had to be excluded from the squad.

Know the latest about Gautam Gambhir and find out what’s happening at his end:

Well, ever since the time Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had a huge fight, all fans of Virat Kohli have been teasing Gambhir in cricket stadiums whenever he has been available during the T20 IPL matches. Well, this time as well, during the game between LSG and SRH that LSG won, the crowd cheered Kohli’s name in front of him. Well, do you all want to check it out and understand better as to what happened? Here you go –

KOHLI KOHLI chants by Hyderabad crowd 🤣🤣🔥 Gambhir must be crying pic.twitter.com/lJ5vfUm1GW — “ (@KohlifiedGal) May 13, 2023

