In Pics: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple after IPL stiff with Gambhir

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s stiff on the IPL field has been making rounds on the internet, and amid all the ruckus, pictures of Virat and Anushka have gone viral, as they visit temple together

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, known for their adorable social media posts, were recently seen visiting a temple together. The renowned cricket captain, who had engaged in a verbal argument with Gautam Gambhir during the LSG and RCB IPL match on May 1, sought blessings alongside his wife at the holy place. The pictures of the popular couple from the tinsel town went viral in no time.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pictures from temple

The famous celebrity duo, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who were present in Lucknow for an IPL match, recently visited a temple, as per a viral video shared by a paparazzi account. In the video, the Indian cricket team captain can be seen sporting a traditional dhoti along with a shawl draped around his neck, while Anushka looks elegant in a saree.

IPL stiff between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have landed themselves in hot water, receiving a 100 percent fine of their match fees following a heated exchange that occurred after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday, May 1. The altercation took place between Kohli, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Gambhir, who represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Eyewitnesses report that the verbal spat between the two players was intense, prompting intervention from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya, and RCB’s Amit Mishra, who worked to restore order. Following the incident, Kohli also engaged in dialogue with LSG skipper KL Rahul.

The altercation has raised questions about the conduct of professional players in the IPL and has left fans and analysts alike wondering whether this type of behavior is acceptable on the field. It remains to be seen whether the incident will have any long-term repercussions for the players involved or the league as a whole.