Shreyas Iyer is one of the finest and most talented young cricketers that we have in the country. He’s been doing quite well in all forms of cricket in the last few years and well, that’s why, he deserves his place in the squad. Recently, Shreyas suffered from a back injury that has kept him in and out of the game for quite a long time. In the last Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he even missed out batting as he went for scans.

And now, as per the latest media reports in India Today, Shreyas Iyer is all set to undergo surgery for a recurring back injury. Well, this means that he’s expected to be away for atleast 5 months from cricket. This means that it’s a big blow for KKR and team India as in all likelihood, he’s set to miss IPL and the World Test Championship Final.

We at IWMBuzz wish Shreyas speedy recovery soonest.