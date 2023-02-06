Watch: Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer get groovy together, fans go LOL

Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan are two of the most prolific and dynamic cricketers in the country. While Shikhar Dhawan has been actively a member of the Indian cricket team since the year 2013 after Gautam Gambhir was dropped from the squad, Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has made his mark in International cricket in the last few years with precision across all formats and well, we truly love and admire their success quotient for real. Both of them have innumerable fans all over the country and the best thing about them is that apart from being amazing cricketers on the field, they are also supremely entertaining cricketers off the field.

Each and every time Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer share new and engaging content on their social media handle to entertain fans, netizens totally feel the heat and go bananas for real. Well, in order to entertain and mesmerize their fans, we see Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer create hilarious content together as they get groovy. Well, do you all wish to check out the special hilarious video? See below folks –

As far as cricket is concerned, Shreyas Iyer is unfortunately out of the squad for the first Test match against Australia due to an injury. His availability for the second Test depends upon his fitness test clearance. Shikhar, on the other hand has off-late been missing from the squad and here’s hoping he makes a big comeback soon.

