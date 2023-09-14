Sachin Tendulkar Blessing Shubman Gill Results In Daughter Sara Tendulkar Getting Trolled

It was a big occasion recently, with Team India’s dashing hot batting sensation, Shubman Gill celebrating his 24th birthday. The entire cricketing world took to the task of wishing the great cricketer. However, the wishes and words coming from maestro Sachin Tendulkar became the talk of the town. As we know, Gill has always admired Sachin Tendulkar and has seen him as an inspiration.

This actually sparked up a meme affair on social media, as Sachin Tendulkar’s daughterSara Tendulkar has been rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill.

A report on this was written by crickettimes and we at IWMBuzz.com take reference from that story for our write-up here.

“Happiest birthday to you @ShubmanGill. May the upcoming year be full of runs and great memories,” wrote Sachin.

Happiest birthday to you @ShubmanGill. May the upcoming year be full of runs and great memories. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 8, 2023

While the cricketing world praised Sachin’s wishes for Shubman, the fans on social media twisted the story with their own interesting take to it. Soon, social media was flooded with memes featuring Sachin’s daughter, Sara along with Shubman.

Dher सारा ashirvad mil gya shubhman gill ko sachin paji se. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 8, 2023

Real id se aao SARA — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) September 8, 2023

Sara tendulkar right now – pic.twitter.com/Di2Mb61J4E — Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) September 8, 2023

Wow!! This is a really interesting take on the story!! Wonder what Sachin would have felt after reading the same?

