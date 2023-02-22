KL Rahul is one of the most talented and loved cricketers in the country. He’s supremely talented and gifted and when it comes to performing to the best of his abilities in order to gain traction and admiration the right way, we can certainly say that he’s done everything rightly and in the best ways possible. Be it in IPL cricket or in International cricket for team India across all formats, KL Rahul has been doing a great job and we love it. Off-late, he’s not been in the best form and that’s why, there’s been a lot of criticism regarding his poor run, especially in Test cricket. Well, one person who’s come down heavily on him in terms of criticism is none other than Venkatesh Prasad. Venkatesh Prasad didn’t shy away from criticizing KL Rahul during the ongoing Test series against Australia and well, that’s why, fans have had mixed opinions on the same.

While Venkatesh Prasad has criticised KL Rahul heavily, Aakash Chopra has come out in support of KL Rahul and in the process, the two former India cricketers ended up getting involved in a verbal tussle on Twitter. See the full thread below –

This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai pic.twitter.com/caNnrbC5lj — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 https://t.co/GhlfWI0kHA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Here's hoping and praying that KL Rahul comes back stronger like a true champion in all formats of the game very soon.