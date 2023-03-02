Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter has earned her own fanbase on social media. Owning over 2 million followers on her Instagram handle, Sara has always managed to keep her fans hooked and turned up with her glow and beauty on her Instagram. Given that, here we have shared Sara’s most stunning glowing moments from her Instagram timeline.

Here’s when the star dropped a stunning picture, wearing a beautiful lilac sleeveless camisole top. She teamed it with floral printed red trousers and topped it with white shirt. The actress completed the look with her long blonde beautiful hair, minimal makeup look, filled-in eyebrows and pink lips. Keeping her smile on point in the pictures, Sara left us awestruck.

When Sara Tendulkar celebrated her 25th birthday looking absolutely gorgeous in her olive green shirt top that she teamed with beige trousers, black shades and sleek hair. Looking adorable in the picture, she wrote, “Happy quarter century to meeeee💃🏼🎂🎉 Had the bestestest mini holiday to celebrate 2️⃣5️⃣ last week!! Even though I’m back in uni now, I’m mentally still in Budapest💭🇭🇺”

When Sara dropped a gorgeous picturesque moment straight from her Indonesia trip. Glowing under beautiful vast sky. She wore a pretty simple black top that she teamed with blue printed skirt, minimal makeup and sleek hair.

This one looks the best yet of all the above. Looking all tempting hot in this fiery orange flared dress, the actress picked up on the sunny soothing vibe of Thailand, while she flaunts her glowing face in the sun. She completed the look with a pair of matching earrings.

Which one of the above is your favourite?