A Sneak Peek Into Cricketer KL Rahul’s Fitness Freak Start Of The Day

The heartthrob cricketer KL Rahul is known for his eye-popping performance on the field. He exemplifies a fitness-oriented lifestyle and prioritizes rigorous training regimes, showcasing his dedication to the sport. Rahul’s commitment to staying physically fit significantly helps his on-field performance. With his disciplined approach to fitness, he has become an inspiration for fans and aspiring athletes alike. Another day, another inspiring post. The cricketer dropped new photos showcasing how he started his day.

In the shared photos, Rahul can be seen indulging in a strict fitness regime. Beginning his day with a smile, the cricketer did weight lifting, weight pulling, core strength exercises, several exercises with weight, etc. The cricketer majorly focuses on strengthening his back, legs, and hands to perform his best during the matches. And this is how Rakul starts his day. In contrast, in his caption, the cricketer greeted his followers, “Hi.”

Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul started training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as he is recovering from his quadriceps issue. He recently went to London to seek advice from an expert. Due to this, he has not been able to play. He played only one match in a five-match series against England. And KL Rahul is preparing to come back better and stronger.

