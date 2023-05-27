OMG: Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill Unfollow Each Other On Instagram?

Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill:s dating rumors have constantly been in the headlines. But shockingly, the duo seems to have parted ways as they have unfollowed each other on social media

One of the heartthrob rumored couples, Sara Ali Khan and Shubmam Gill, always buzzed over the internet. The duo was speculated to be dating since they were snapped together a couple of times. However, neither of them have accepted or denied the rumors. And it now seems the duo has already parted ways.

And now, as per the latest reports, the duo Sara and Shubmam has unfollowed each other on social media. Since this happened, the netizens have been unable to understand what went wrong between the rumored couple that decided to part ways.

In contrast, the cricketer was previously rumored to be dating cricket God Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. But soon, the rumors suggested that they had parted ways. However, there is no official statement about this matter.

The cricketer Shubman Gill is winning hearts with his performance on the field in IPL. The cricketer started his journey with the under-19 cricket team, and since he has become part of the Indian team, he has created history with his bat. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The diva has been featured in films like Kedarnath, Gaslight, Simmba, Atrangi Re, Love Aaj Kal, and others.

