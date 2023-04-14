Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired cricketers in the country in today’s time. He’s a talented youngster and well, when it comes to playing good quality innings in different formats of the game, he’s been doing it in the best way possible. The last few years in particular have been sensational for Shubman Gill and well, he’s truly matured the right way. After the Under-19 World Cup tournament, Shubman Gill was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL where he played for a few years. After the same, he was picked by Gujarat Titans in the year 2022 and presently, he’s associated with that franchise.

Check out this latest post of Shubman Gill that has an interesting comment from netizens:

Whenever Shubman Gill plays a good innings, he always looks forward to celebrating it on social media with his fans. Yesterday night as well, after his brilliant innings against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, Shubman Gill posted a photo of himself while batting. However, the most hilarious part came from fans and netizens who related the post with his rumoured bonding and relationship with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar. One user wrote,

Sara bhabhi @saratendulkar

Another user wrote,

Sara Tandulkar…so happy.

Mohali is always special ⚡️💙 pic.twitter.com/5Q2kJXMBYG — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 13, 2023

Sara Tendulkar after your fifty and winpic.twitter.com/UEKrD58CkN — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) April 13, 2023

Scoop:

Not just Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill was also rumoured alongside Sara Ali Khan after the two of them were spotted enjoying a meal together. Nothing was however confirmed by the two of their spokesperson on the same. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com