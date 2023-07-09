ADVERTISEMENT
Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Become Certified Sushi Lovers; See Vacation Pictures

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan had a great dinner time together on their vacation. The duo turned certified sushi lovers, and the pictures are going viral. Check it out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023 21:30:45
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are one of the most famous cricketers in the Indian team. The duo has often ruled over the internet through her quirky antics. They are not just good on the field but are also off the field. Their regular updates on social media keep their fans engaged with them. And yet again, the duo is grabbing attention.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan turned certified sushi lovers in the late Instagram pictures. They enjoyed the delicious Japanese delicacy on their fun vacation. In the below pictures, both the cricket buddies wore similar vacation shirts that complemented their vibes.

Shubman Gill wore a brown printed shirt, while Ishan Kishan chose a blue sea-printed shirt. In the first picture, the duo had some sizzling drinks. And as you go below, the duo enjoyed some delicious varieties of sushi, as you can see in the picture. Their smiling faces show how much fun they had. In the caption, he wrote, “Certified Sushi Lovers 🍣 🍍.”

Reacting to the new pictures, former cricketer Suresh Raina in the comments box wrote, “Sushi and shirt also matching.” While many shared emoticons. The duo often shares pictures wherever they go and always entertain their fans with quirkiness.

Did you enjoy the vacation vibes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan? Please let us know. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

