WorldCup2023: Sachin Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma And Dinesh Karthik Wish Team India All the Best For India Vs Pakistan Match

It is going to be a Titan Clash today, 14 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad with India and Pakistan clashing at the World Cup 2023. It is going to be an iconic match, considering that both India and Pakistan have got to a flying start in the World Cup 2023 contest. Both teams have won their first two games and have amassed 4 points each as of now. This being a titanic clash, will see one of the teams losing their first match in the league phase of World Cup 2023 today.

Dinesh Karthik posted a picture on Instagram from the flight that takes them to Ahmedabad to watch the big match!! He is joined by the Indian Cricket Maestro Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma. All three of them looked supremely confident as they wished Team India all the very best for the match.

Royalty at 35,000 ft ✈️

Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today! 🇮🇳

Dinesh Karthik wrote this in his caption on social media.

You can take a look at the picture here.

Dinesh is seen wearing a jacket, Sachin is in a blue floral shirt, and Anushka is seen in total black.

Truly, the whole of the Nation will cheer for Team India and the Men in Blue today, as they take up Pakistan in the League phase of World Cup 2023.

Are you all eagerly waiting for the epic clash? Time is ticking!! So get ready to wear your favourite jersey and cheer for Team India!!