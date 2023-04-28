11 Lesser Known Facts About YRKKH Fame Pranali Rathod

In this article, check out some lesser-known facts about Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod has become a household name with her impactful acting on screen. However, she struggled to reach this spot before becoming a famous star. And it seems her hard work paid her well. At present, she is enjoying the best time of her career. While you might want some inside details about Pranali Rathod, here we have shared some of her lesser-known facts below:

Lesser Known Facts About Pranali Rathod

1) Pranali Rathod was born to a Hindu family, and her father is a mathematician at a Junior College in Mumbai.

2) Pranali Rathod, since childhood, has wanted to become an actress.

3) The actress kickstarted her career by modelling for different brands. Also, she has appeared in many advertisements.

4) Pranali Rathod was featured in a Clean and Clear Beauty ad.

5) Pranali Rathod bagged her first lead role in the &TV serial Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. Reportedly the film is based on the story of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

6) Pranali Rathod is undoubtedly a foodie but dislikes drinking and smoking.

7) Her favorite pass time watching TV shows, writing, music, reading, and dancing.

8) Like many, Pranali Rathod is an avid animal lover and owns a pet dog.

9) The actress also received a Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her outstanding performance in the TV series.

10) Being one of the most famous actors in the Television industry, Pranali Rathod charges 60 per episode.

11) Pranali Rathod is also a millionaire. As per the reports, she has a net worth of 10 million.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.