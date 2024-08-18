5 Beautiful Blouse Designs Inspired by Divyanka Tripathi For Wedding Functions

Divyanka Tripathi, renowned for her role as Dr. Ishita in the television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is a fashion icon with her simple yet fashionable dressing sense. Her unique style sets her apart and enhances her beauty, making her stand out among her co-stars. You can draw inspiration from her distinctive blouse designs to make a statement at any wedding function.

From simple to stylish, check out these beautiful blouse designs inspired by Divyanka Tripathi for wedding function.

1) Simple Black Blouse

Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in a golden yellow saree, shining like a star. She paired the plain yellow saree with a simple black blouse featuring a V-neckline and half sleeves. She kept her look minimal, drawing everyone’s attention towards her beautiful broad smile. She opted for kohl eyes, smudged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. She accessorized with long pearl earrings and a wristwatch. She enhanced her look with soft, open curls.

2) High Neck Blouse Design

Divyanka Tripathi looks beautiful in a bottle green ruffle saree. She paired it with a matching green blouse featuring a high neckline and half sleeves. The white neck border design resembles a diamond necklace and complements the actress’s overall look. Her makeup is beautifully done with rosy pink cheeks, smudged eyeliner, and red maroon lipstick. She accessorized with green emerald dangle earrings, a bangle, and a ring. Our attention is especially drawn to her pearl bindi, which looks perfect on her. She opted for a perfect hair bun.

3) Embellished White Blouse

Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in a white sheer chikankari embroidery saree adorned with sequins and beads from the clothing brand Shree Aarya. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a v-neckline and sleeve beads. She wore a white diamond necklace with matching earrings to complement the outfit. Her minimalistic makeup and soft curls added to her overall look.

4) Embroidery Blouse Design

Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in her beautiful blue saree, which exudes elegance and grace. The saree is adorned with intricate silver zari embroidery and scalloped designs at the edges of the saree and blouse, adding a beautiful touch of allure. What makes this look truly enchanting is her heavily embellished, stylish, matching backless blouse with Dori design. Her casual hair bun and minimal makeup add a touch of simplicity to the overall glam while matching diamond accessories elevate the look to sheer perfection.

5) Striped Puff Sleeve Blouse

Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in a green striped saree paired with a matching long-sleeved blouse featuring a slight puff design. She accessorized with emerald jewelry, including a pendant and bracelet. Her makeup is impeccable, with well-defined eyeliner, pink blush, and matte lipstick. She completes her look with soft curls styled in a side part.

