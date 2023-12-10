A Look Into Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Darling’ Bodycon Dress Collection

Tejasswi Prakash, the stunning, talented, and beautiful Indian Television actress, garnered massive love for her on-screen presence on the show Naagin 6 and is also known for her top-notch fashion choices. Her wardrobe collection has different types of attire, among which bodycon dresses dominate. Today, we look into her ‘Darling’ bodycon dress collections.

1) Reigning In Red

Tejasswi’s this red bodycon dress from the shelves of Miakee. The extreme plunging neckline accentuates her cl*avage. The full-sleeve hands complement the bodycon pattern that defines her curves beautifully. This ‘Darling’ ruched gown looks nothing short of being the center of attraction at this fashion festival.

2) Beauty In Black

This masterpiece, a shimmery black dress, belongs on the shelves of Nour by Niharika. The halter neck pattern looks stunning, followed by the ‘Darling’ bodycon dress that enhances her figure, and the thigh-high slit increases the hotness bar to the next level. Her outfit is setting the fashion bar high.

3) Wow In White

If you are looking for something simple yet attractive, this white dress is the best. This outfit is from the Herin clothing brand. The cup-shaped bralette with the body-hugging dress increased her class. Her simple style elevates her appearance.

