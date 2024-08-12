A Look Into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi’s Sweet Family Brunch

Shivangi Joshi is one of the television world’s most loved and talented actresses. She became a household name after her stint as Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans still miss her iconic character and her chemistry with Mohsin Khan. Nevertheless, the Barsatein actress loves to keep her fans engaged with her social media presence, whether embarking on a new journey or flaunting her new glam. However, today, the actress shares with us the insights from her sweet family brunch.

On Sunday, August 11, Shivangi uploaded a couple of collage photos to her Instagram story. The first collage is the highlight of the actress’s special and sweet family brunch. In one of the the photos, Shivangi poses with her brother, Samarth Joshi, and mother, Yashoda Joshi. The actress wore a cute peach pink top teamed with white high-waisted pants. Her mother looked cool in green baggy shorts, and her brother in a black tee and denim jeans. The trio flashed their smiles for the camera, creating an adorable moment.

The other photos show Shivangi’s nomophobic brother and the actress herself enjoying a refreshing drink in the restaurant. The yummy chocolate cake photo highlights the treat they gave their sweet tooth. Sharing this collage photo, Shivangi wrote, “Food + Family = Happiness.” Shivangi chose the restaurant Goma, located in Goregaon, Mumbai.

But wait, that’s not all! Shivangi also dropped another collage photo, sharing a closer look at the delicious dishes she enjoyed. Momo dumplings, mouth-watering desserts, delicious sushi, and sole refreshing mint drinks were there. Undoubtedly, this brunch was special and filled with good food and beautiful memories with family.