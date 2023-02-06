Navigate

Abhishek Sharma REVEALS his biggest fear

Abhishek Sharma answers fun rapid fire segment questions

Talented actor Abhishek Sharma, who has entertained audiences in projects like Nimki Mukhiya and Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Lazy, careless and foodie

Are you a tattoo person?

I have one tattoo on my right arm that’s it so not so much into tattoos.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

I am really fascinated by Karan’s character in Mahabharata so it would be Karan.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

Superman’s powers (won’t wear undies on my pants though)

Would you date a fan?

Never ever

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there

Sometimes I do but not really any particular song.

Any wild dream you have seen

I often see myself walking on water.

Your biggest fear

Only fear of heights

Your dream destination

Barcelona, Spain

Your favourite past time

Watching or playing cricket. Recently, I started reading Hindi literature.

