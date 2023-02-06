Abhishek Sharma REVEALS his biggest fear

Talented actor Abhishek Sharma, who has entertained audiences in projects like Nimki Mukhiya and Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:
Describe yourself in 3 words:
Lazy, careless and foodie
Are you a tattoo person?
I have one tattoo on my right arm that’s it so not so much into tattoos.
If you could be from any other era what would it be
I am really fascinated by Karan’s character in Mahabharata so it would be Karan.
If you had one superpower what would it be?
Superman’s powers (won’t wear undies on my pants though)
Would you date a fan?
Never ever
Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there
Sometimes I do but not really any particular song.
Any wild dream you have seen
I often see myself walking on water.
Your biggest fear
Only fear of heights
Your dream destination
Barcelona, Spain
Your favourite past time
Watching or playing cricket. Recently, I started reading Hindi literature.