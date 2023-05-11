ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool

Dheeraj Dhoopar has been keeping his fans awed with his pictures on social media. Owing to that, the actor has now shared a series of pictures with his son Zayn on social media.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 05:43:00
With his charismatic screen presence, impeccable acting prowess, and charming persona, Dheeraj Dhoopar has captured the hearts of millions and established himself as a formidable force in the realm of acting. Dheeraj Dhoopar embarked on his journey to stardom armed with a blend of talent and dedication

Dheeraj is also an avid social media user. The actor has time and again stunned us with his everyday posts on his Instagram. Owing to that, the actor has now shared adorable pictures with his son from the swimming pool, giving us goals.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares adorable moments with son

In the pictures, we can see Dheeraj Dhoopar posing all adorable with his son as the two cherish their fun times together in the swimming pool. Looks like the father-son duo is having fun time during their summer vacay mode.

Sharing the pictures, DD wrote, “And that’s how he stole my sunglasses, my whole heart and all my thunder too ♥️”

Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool 805901

Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool 805902

Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool 805903

Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool 805904

Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool 805905

Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool 805906

Work Front

Dhoopar first captured the spotlight with his breakthrough role as Prem Bharadwaj in the immensely popular television soap opera “Sasural Simar Ka.” His portrayal of the charming and lovable Prem struck a chord with viewers, and he quickly became a household name. With his effortless acting skills and innate ability to bring characters to life, Dhoopar won accolades and an ardent fan following, solidifying his position as a rising star in the television industry. He was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill. DD before that earned love with his Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

