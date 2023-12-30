Adorable! Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn [Video]

Popular TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently shared a sweet video on his Instagram where he’s having a special moment with his son, Zayn. The video shows them entering a toy shop all decked up for Christmas. Dheeraj, looking cool in his casual clothes, picks up Zayn and gives him lots of cuddles.

In the caption, he beautifully expresses the feelings of being a parent, saying, “To be a parent is to watch your heart walk outside your body.” The video captures a warm father-son scene in a festive toy store, showing a different side of Dheeraj’s life beyond the screen.

This heartwarming video reminds us of the simple joy found in spending special moments with loved ones, especially during the holiday season. Dheeraj Dhoopar’s post reflects the universal happiness that comes from sharing love and affection with family, making it a relatable and touching moment for his followers.

Netizens are in awe

Soon after Dheeraj Dhoopar shared the video, one wrote, “Awwwiiieeee… My whole heart❤🥺🧿 The Cutest & Most Precious Dad-Son Duo Ever 🥺❤🧿 May God bless u both always”

Another wrote, “The cutest DAD and the cutest baby🧿🙈”

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s work front

Dheeraj Dhoopar has been earning love and adoration from the netizens with his amazing work on television screens. Some of his notable works include, Kundali Bhagya, Naagin and others.