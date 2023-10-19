Adorable! Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Million Dollar Smile In Selfie

If Divyanka Tripathi‘s today’s selfie photo doesn’t make you feel awestruck, then what will? The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie, posing with her beloved hubby Vivek Dahiya. Let’s check it out below.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s ‘Million Dollar Smile

On Thursday morning, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie with her husband, Vivek. In the image, the duo are seen posing together for selfies with beautiful ‘million dollar smiles’ on their face. Divyanka looks stunning in a teal blue mini dress, which she styles with a puffy ponytail, beautiful black eyes, and bold red lips. On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya looks handsome in a casual blue t-shirt.

With the visuals, it seems this adorable selfie is from some tourist place, and the couple is enjoying their time. As per her earlier post, this is a throwback picture from the Dubai vacation. Sharing this priceless moment with her fans, Divyanka, in her caption, wrote, “Found it, shared it.”

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been together for 7 years. The couple celebrated their 7th Wedding Anniversary in July 2023 with a dreamy vacation in Goa. The couple had a great time with each other over there. Met of the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka, and Vivek tied the knot on 8 July 2016.

Did you like this adorable couple’s selfie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box.