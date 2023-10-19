Television | Celebrities

Adorable! Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Million Dollar Smile In Selfie

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the cutest couples in the town. Today, the diva shares a glimpse of a million-dollar smile in a selfie photo. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Oct,2023 14:00:23
Adorable! Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Million Dollar Smile In Selfie 862624

If Divyanka Tripathi‘s today’s selfie photo doesn’t make you feel awestruck, then what will? The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie, posing with her beloved hubby Vivek Dahiya. Let’s check it out below.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s ‘Million Dollar Smile

On Thursday morning, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie with her husband, Vivek. In the image, the duo are seen posing together for selfies with beautiful ‘million dollar smiles’ on their face. Divyanka looks stunning in a teal blue mini dress, which she styles with a puffy ponytail, beautiful black eyes, and bold red lips. On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya looks handsome in a casual blue t-shirt.

Adorable! Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Million Dollar Smile In Selfie 862623

With the visuals, it seems this adorable selfie is from some tourist place, and the couple is enjoying their time. As per her earlier post, this is a throwback picture from the Dubai vacation. Sharing this priceless moment with her fans, Divyanka, in her caption, wrote, “Found it, shared it.”

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been together for 7 years. The couple celebrated their 7th Wedding Anniversary in July 2023 with a dreamy vacation in Goa. The couple had a great time with each other over there. Met of the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka, and Vivek tied the knot on 8 July 2016.

Did you like this adorable couple’s selfie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Divyanka Tripathi's Printed Kurta Pajama Are Perfect Spring Fashion Goals, Take Cues 861834
Divyanka Tripathi’s Printed Kurta Pajama Are Perfect Spring Fashion Goals, Take Cues
Divyanka Tripathi's Cute Picture With Vivek Dahiya And Her Friends Make Us Happy; Check Here 861768
Divyanka Tripathi’s Cute Picture With Vivek Dahiya And Her Friends Make Us Happy; Check Here
Goodbye Heavy Jewellery! Explore Divyanka, Mouni, and Rubina's lightweight gold necklaces 861280
Goodbye Heavy Jewellery! Explore Divyanka, Mouni, and Rubina’s lightweight gold necklaces
Candid Couture Essentials: Divyanka Tripathi’s minimalistic edition 860577
Candid Couture Essentials: Divyanka Tripathi’s minimalistic edition
Cocktail Couture: Style up in bodycon dresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & Niti Taylor 860083
Cocktail Couture: Style up in bodycon dresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & Niti Taylor
Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees 860254
Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees

Latest Stories

Anupamaa Update: Vanraj's act puts Anuj's life in danger 862635
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj’s act puts Anuj’s life in danger
Sunny Deol birthday piece for today 862637
Sunny Deol birthday piece for today
Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain 862619
Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Unveils 'Pehli Jhalak' Of First Song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' With Katrina Kaif 862620
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Unveils ‘Pehli Jhalak’ Of First Song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ With Katrina Kaif
A Navratri outfit wouldn't be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya 862616
A Navratri outfit wouldn’t be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya
Star Plus Announces New Show From The House Of Leena Gangopadhyay - Jhanak 862614
Star Plus Announces New Show From The House Of Leena Gangopadhyay – Jhanak
Read Latest News