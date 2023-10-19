Adorable! Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni send special gift to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s daughter

Celebrity couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have sent a special gift to the daughter of fellow stars Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. The exchange of this thoughtful present between the two high-profile couples has captured the attention of the entertainment world, adding a touch of warmth and camaraderie to the glitzy realm of celebrity relationships. Let’s delve into the heartening details of this remarkable gift exchange and how it continues to melt hearts and unite stars in the tinsel town.

Rahul Vaidya shares picture with a note

Rahul Vaidya, the well-known singer and Bigg Boss star, recently took to social media to share an adorable moment featuring his baby daughter. He posted a heartwarming picture of his little one’s tiny hand adorned with a beautiful bangle, a special gift from the popular Bigg Boss couple, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Rahul expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you Jasmin bua and Aly chachu for such a beautiful bangle. It’s big for me now, but I’ll wear it soon.” This touching gesture between the two celebrity couples has melted the hearts of fans and followers alike, emphasizing the warmth and unity in the world of stars.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya embraced parenthood this year, welcoming their baby girl to earth on September 20. Their pictures made quite a buzz all around the country.

About Jasmin-Aly

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are a famous and much-loved couple in the Indian entertainment world. Jasmin is known for her acting skills and beautiful smile, while Aly is a popular actor with a charming presence. They became known to the public during their time on the reality show Bigg Boss, where their strong friendship turned into a lovely romance. Their fans adore them not just for their talent but also for their kindness and positivity, making them a beloved couple in the Indian entertainment industry.