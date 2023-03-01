Handsome hunk Ankit Gupta, who rose to immense fame as Fateh in Colors TV show Udaariyaan, is currently entertaining his beloved fans as Jahaan in Junooniyat. The actor, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 16, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:
Describe yourself in 3 words:
Cool, calm, and composed
Are you a tattoo person?
I like tattoos that are meaningful
If you could be from any other era what would it be
Gautam Buddha era.
If you had one superpower what would it be?
I want the superpower wherein I can put my thoughts in people’s minds.
Would you date a fan?
Yes, why not.
Do you sing in the shower?
Yes
Your biggest or weirdest fear
Would I be able to maintain what I have
Your dream destination
There are a lot of places
Your favourite past time
Enjoying my company and reading books.