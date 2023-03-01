Handsome hunk Ankit Gupta, who rose to immense fame as Fateh in Colors TV show Udaariyaan, is currently entertaining his beloved fans as Jahaan in Junooniyat. The actor, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 16, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Cool, calm, and composed

Are you a tattoo person?

I like tattoos that are meaningful

If you could be from any other era what would it be

Gautam Buddha era.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I want the superpower wherein I can put my thoughts in people’s minds.

Would you date a fan?

Yes, why not.

Do you sing in the shower?

Yes

Your biggest or weirdest fear

Would I be able to maintain what I have

Your dream destination

There are a lot of places

Your favourite past time

Enjoying my company and reading books.