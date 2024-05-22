Ankita Lokhande Enjoys Pool Party With Her Girl Squad At Alibaug, See Pics!

Ankita Lokhande truly enjoys her trips. She enjoys exploring new places and taking in the beauty of life. The actress frequently posts photographs of her vacations on Instagram. In contrast to regular travelers, she enjoys visiting unexpected locations and sharing photos from her adventures. Her enthusiasm for travel reflects her daring personality and drive to explore new places beyond the screen. Marathi Mulgi is enjoying a tropical vacation with her girl gang in Alibaug. Take a look at the pictures below-

Ankita Lokhande’s Pool Party With Her Girls Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress donned a pink halter-neck bralette with a multi-colored asymmetric skirt. The outfit features a pink halter neckline and a keyhole featuring a backless knot-tied bralette. It is paired with a green, black, and teal blue printed layered asymmetric waist knot-tied skirt, which is perfect for a pool look. She rounded off her look with a low bun hairstyle, minimal makeup, green studded long earrings, and big gold sunglasses.

She flaunts her back appearance with a toned physique in the first picture. In the second picture, the actress took a selfie of her with a stunning grumpy expression. In the third picture, she appeared in the pool while having fun with her girl gang at Arabella, Alibaug.

She has 5.3 million followers on Instagram. Her Instagram is filled with stylish snapshots showcasing her impeccable fashion sense, glimpses of her personal and professional life, and travel-related posts.

