Ankita Lokhande Recreates Madhuri Dixit’s Look In Song ‘Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar’ From Sailaab

The Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit will soon turn a year older on 15th May. The Dance Deewane team has planned a tribute dance to her song to celebrate her journey and aura on her birthday. Among other contestants, Ankita Lokhande chose Madhuri’s iconic look in the song ‘Humko Toh Aaj Kal’ from the popular film Sailaab alongside Anil Kapoor.

Ankita was captured at the sets of Dance Deewane, embodying Madhuri Dixit’s essence. She wore a yellow blouse with puffy sleeves and a green dhoti-style nauvari, and she looked stunning. With the huge nath, smokey eyes, red lips, open curly hairstyle, and golden accessories, the actress transformed into Madhuri from the song, leaving everyone in awe of her recreation.

However, what truly stands out is Ankita’s unwavering dedication for her work. Despite her hand being injured, the actress is ready for the shoot, giving her best. This display of resilience is a testament to her talent and commitment. Ankita, a talented actress who rose to fame as Archana Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta, has reached this point through years of hard work and dedication. Her ability to effortlessly transform into any character has made her a favorite of many.

Ankita Lokhande has an impeccable sense of fashion, and her Instagram feed is proof of her versatility. Whether wearing a traditional saree or a western gown, she rocks her look in every fit.