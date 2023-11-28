Television | Celebrities

Ankita Lokhande redefines panache in black floral saree and embellished deep-neck blouse [Photos]

Ankita Lokhande is painting the town black, and we're all here for it! The actress graced the scene in a stunning black floral saree that could make roses jealous. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Ankita Lokhande is painting the town black, and we’re all here for it! The actress graced the scene in a stunning black floral saree that could make roses jealous. Paired with an embellished neck blouse, she turned heads faster than a Bollywood plot twist.

With a sleek ponytail that probably has its own fan club by now, Ankita added a touch of timeless elegance. The jhumkas in black? -bold, beautiful, and impossible to ignore.

See Photos:

Makeup was Ankita’s playground, and she aced every move. From sleek eyebrows that could cut through drama to dewy eyes that whispered secrets, she didn’t just walk into the room; she waltzed in, leaving a trail of pink lips that said, “Yes, I know I look fabulous.”

Oxidized bangles completed the ensemble, making us wonder if there’s a fashion playbook she’s not sharing. If style were a competition, Ankita Lokhande just bagged the trophy and ran away with it.

And as if conquering the fashion realm wasn’t enough, Ankita is now making waves in the digital ocean of Bigg Boss 17. She’s not just in the house; she’s rewriting the rules with her husband Vicky Jain. Move over, drama – Ankita Lokhande has entered the chat!

Hosted by none other than Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 is witnessing the Ankita magic. The show, a beloved favorite in every Indian household, just got a stylish twist courtesy of this diva. We’re not just watching a reality show; we’re witnessing a fashion extravaganza, and Ankita Lokhande is the headliner we didn’t know we needed.

