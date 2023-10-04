Television | Celebrities

Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, And Mouni Roy Are Grace Personified In Organza Saree

Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, and Mouni Roy are top TV beauties with exquisite taste in fashion. Here, check out their grace-personified avatar in an organza saree.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Oct,2023 22:35:50
Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, And Mouni Roy Are Grace Personified In Organza Saree 858339
  • Highlights
  • Ankita Lokhande looks beautiful in a silk organza saree.
  • Rubina Dilaik looks stylish in her white-pink organza saree.
  • Mouni Roy steals the show in a white-yellow organza saree.

The new saree style, Organza, is keeping up with the trend. The comfy, lightweight, and alluring appearance of this saree makes it the top choice of actresses. Here, we found how divas Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, and Mouni Roy personify grace in organza saree.

Ankita Lokhande’s Silk Organza Saree

Silk Organza Saree is a type of organza saree that is made of silk fabric with gold world and floral prints. The beautiful Ankita Lokhande shows her effortless glam in a silk organza saree with a green sultry blouse. With the green earrings, enchanting makeup, and hairstyle, she looks beautiful.

Rubina Dilaik’s White And Pink Organza Saree

This organza saree is made of light fabric with see-through look. The pink floral prints make it look alluring, like Rubina Dilaik in this white organza saree with pink floral prints, adding an extra dose of charm. The plain white blouse completes her look. The long earrings and rosy makeup uplift her look.

Mouni Roy In White And Yellow Organza Saree

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy ace the gorgeous white organza saree with yellow floral prints. The long white jhumkas adorn her look. The shiny makeup, open hairstyle, and nude lips add an extra dose of glamour.

Who is your favorite? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

